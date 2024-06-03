Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 212,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

