Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.44%.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

