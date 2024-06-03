ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,192,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 6,606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.2 days.

ECNCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.30. 48,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

