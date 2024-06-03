Draper Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Draper Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,085,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

