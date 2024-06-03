Draper Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

KO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 19,816,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,560,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

