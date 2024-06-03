Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 3,254 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,912,000 after purchasing an additional 110,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,189,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Trading Down 4.9 %

CHX traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 1,000,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

