Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 23,516 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $101,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,520. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

