Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.14 Million in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of E. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. 256,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.