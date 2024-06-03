Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.14 Million in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of E. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
ENI Price Performance
Shares of E traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. 256,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENI Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.