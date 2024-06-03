Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,059. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

