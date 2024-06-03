Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,564,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 9,088,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 883.0 days.
Dno Asa Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dno Asa
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.