Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $74.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

