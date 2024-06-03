DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $270.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

NYSE:DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average of $172.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

