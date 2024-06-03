DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

