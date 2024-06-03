Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

