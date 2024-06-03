CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. 58,893,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,716,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

