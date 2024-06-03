CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,528,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,327 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.65. 21,412,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,527,797. The company has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

