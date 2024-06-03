Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.10. 807,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.43. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

