Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the quarter. Tiptree comprises 2.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.08% of Tiptree worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tiptree Stock Performance

TIPT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 140,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,693. The company has a market cap of $642.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tiptree

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.