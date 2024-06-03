Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 192,053 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 429,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,905. The company has a market cap of $613.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

