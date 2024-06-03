Cove Street Capital LLC Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Viasat worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 1,577,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

