Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $875.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $800.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $809.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $750.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.36. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $501.59 and a twelve month high of $819.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

