Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,571,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544,623. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $530.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

