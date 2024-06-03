Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. 1,226,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

