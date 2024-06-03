Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 7,010 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.24. 3,226,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

