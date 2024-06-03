Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,666,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

