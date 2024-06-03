Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $248,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 101.5% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,051,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

