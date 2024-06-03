Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.08. 2,913,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.