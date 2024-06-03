Cormark Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$133.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.78.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$128.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

