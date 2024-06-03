CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.42

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 72912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $1,273,408. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 219.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CoreCivic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

