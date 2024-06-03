Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

