Contrasting Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and TScan Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.77 TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 21.47 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -6.68

Analyst Recommendations

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82% TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53%

Risk & Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats TScan Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About TScan Therapeutics



TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

