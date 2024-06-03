Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 15,482,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,555,406. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

