Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cinemark by 379.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 174,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cinemark by 48.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $338,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

