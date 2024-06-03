CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 31,932 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $38,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,218,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,794,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Equifax by 108.2% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,553,000 after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $231.14. 472,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,990. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

