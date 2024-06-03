CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,539 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,269,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,656. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

