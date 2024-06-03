Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,245. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

