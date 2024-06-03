Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 6.3% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 2.25% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $273,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.44. 762,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average is $231.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

