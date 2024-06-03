Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 5.6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $75.50. 1,015,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,747,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Celsius Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock valued at $122,957,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

