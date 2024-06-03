Celer Network Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $191.93 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

