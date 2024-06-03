Cardano Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and $260.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.05546675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00051269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,707,312,475 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

