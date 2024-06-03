Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,483,917. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

