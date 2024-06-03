Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.44. 47,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

