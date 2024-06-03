Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $15,150,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insmed Stock Up 5.3 %

INSM traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.97. 1,421,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,957. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

