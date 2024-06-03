Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 235.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB traded down $47.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,293.33. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,048.01 and a 12 month high of $3,942.64.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

