California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,206 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of IQVIA worth $68,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQV opened at $220.48 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

