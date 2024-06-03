California State Teachers Retirement System Has $80.43 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of PACCAR worth $80,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,674. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

