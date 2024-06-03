California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $64,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,708. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

