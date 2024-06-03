California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $62,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

KMB stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $134.79. 222,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,781. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

