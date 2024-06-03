California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LHX opened at $225.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

