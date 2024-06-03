California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 316,527 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $58,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PG&E by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after acquiring an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in PG&E by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 56,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,285,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

